VR Adviser LLC Has $61.73 Million Stock Holdings in Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

VR Adviser LLC lowered its stake in Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,220,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,476 shares during the quarter. Pharvaris accounts for approximately 4.2% of VR Adviser LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. VR Adviser LLC owned approximately 6.16% of Pharvaris worth $61,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pharvaris by 1,125.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Pharvaris in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Pharvaris in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Pharvaris in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pharvaris in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000.

PHVS has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Pharvaris from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pharvaris from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

PHVS opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $872.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of -2.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.53. Pharvaris has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pharvaris will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

