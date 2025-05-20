Vista Investment Management Has $5.61 Million Stock Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Vista Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Vista Investment Management owned 0.41% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $5,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,405,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 44,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1,215.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA QUS opened at $160.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.43. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $137.58 and a one year high of $164.23.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

