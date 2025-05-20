Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 101,444 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 66.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,191 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 101,444 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $44,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $809,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in Netflix by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,873 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.00, for a total value of $1,561,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,868 shares of company stock worth $138,483,256. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Phillip Securities upgraded Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Arete Research raised Netflix to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,102.79.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,191.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,014.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $951.31. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $587.04 and a twelve month high of $1,196.50. The company has a market cap of $507.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

