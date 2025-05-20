Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Acquired by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $7,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $256.44 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.93 and a fifty-two week high of $275.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLT. Macquarie lowered their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $228.00 to $296.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.56.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

