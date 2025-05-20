Vident Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 125,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,222,000. Vident Advisory LLC owned about 0.08% of CarMax as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 2,310.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $67.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $91.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on KMX. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stephens raised shares of CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CarMax

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mitchell D. Steenrod bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.49 per share, with a total value of $85,137.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,957.73. This represents a 4.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.