Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Trims Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lessened its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,049 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned about 0.06% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $84,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KKR. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6,800.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. HSBC raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.14.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $205,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,525,208.20. This represents a 31.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 13,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,742.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,742.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:KKR opened at $125.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.15 and a fifty-two week high of $170.40. The stock has a market cap of $111.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.54.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

