Promising Nanotechnology Stocks To Follow Today – May 17th

OSI Systems, NVE, Clene, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, and Virpax Pharmaceuticals are the five Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves the research, development or commercialization of nanoscale materials, devices and processes. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the potential breakthroughs—and attendant risks—associated with manipulating matter at the atomic and molecular scale. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

OSIS stock traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,627. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $129.18 and a 1 year high of $233.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OSIS

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

NVEC stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,572. The stock has a market cap of $349.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.09. NVE has a 1 year low of $51.50 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVEC

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Shares of CLNN stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.57. 30,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.46. Clene has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $9.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLNN

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

Shares of BDRX stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.28. 44,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,835. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $74.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BDRX

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

Shares of VRPX stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.23. 15,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,151. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $84.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRPX

Recommended Stories