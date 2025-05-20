The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Position Increased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 1,233.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 645,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 596,820 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.09% of AES worth $8,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 98,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 29,920 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 14,562 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of AES by 5,143.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 76,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 75,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $22.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.90.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

AES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AES from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of AES from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AES from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AES from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

