Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CFO Patrick John Jermain Sells 4,328 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $572,551.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,518.73. This trade represents a 14.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $132.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $100.96 and a 52 week high of $172.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.92.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $980.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.07 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Plexus’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target (down previously from $172.00) on shares of Plexus in a report on Friday, April 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.67.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

