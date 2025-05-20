OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New Investment in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 55,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Sensus Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRTS. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 150,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 67,269 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRTS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of SRTS opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $9.33. The company has a market capitalization of $78.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.10.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $8.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 million. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

