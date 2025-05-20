Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CEO Edward Jay Kreps Sells 23,500 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 23,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $532,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,257,902.96. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Thursday, March 6th, Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $6,826,200.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $7,516,725.00.

CFLT stock opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.34.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.70% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $271.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter worth $1,093,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter worth $1,146,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Confluent by 354.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Confluent by 683.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 122,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 106,513 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CFLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Confluent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Confluent from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Confluent from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.11.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

