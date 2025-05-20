116,900 Shares in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Purchased by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 116,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PUREfi Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 22.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CKPT. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.80 price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.10 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.10 target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Insider Transactions at Checkpoint Therapeutics

In other news, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 12,322 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $49,904.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,446,322 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,604.10. This trade represents a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 15,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $60,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,759,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,190,113.16. This trade represents a 0.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CKPT opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average is $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.18. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $4.50.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Research analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CKPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.