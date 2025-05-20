OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Grows Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ally Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,252,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,360,000 after purchasing an additional 111,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,895,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,990,000 after buying an additional 184,278 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 4,226,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,752,000 after buying an additional 192,295 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,202,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,320,000 after buying an additional 1,918,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,941,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,932,000 after buying an additional 863,052 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Compass Point upgraded Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.69.

ALLY stock opened at $36.06 on Tuesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $45.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.95 and its 200 day moving average is $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. Ally Financial had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

In other Ally Financial news, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.81 per share, with a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,284,131.01. This trade represents a 3.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie N. Richard sold 8,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $257,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,038.18. The trade was a 8.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

