99,500 Shares in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Acquired by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 99,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vuzix during the fourth quarter worth $1,075,000. EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in Vuzix during the 4th quarter worth $709,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vuzix by 141,419.4% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 101,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 101,822 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vuzix during the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vuzix in the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. Institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Vuzix stock opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72. Vuzix Co. has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $5.79.
Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets smart glasses and augmented reality (AR) technologies and products for the enterprise, medical, defense, and consumer markets. The company’s products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays, and augmented reality, as well as original equipment manufacturer waveguide optical components and display engines.
