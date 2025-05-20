99,500 Shares in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Acquired by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 99,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vuzix during the fourth quarter worth $1,075,000. EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in Vuzix during the 4th quarter worth $709,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vuzix by 141,419.4% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 101,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 101,822 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vuzix during the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vuzix in the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. Institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vuzix stock opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72. Vuzix Co. has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $5.79.

Vuzix ( NASDAQ:VUZI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 139.39% and a negative net margin of 1,437.17%.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets smart glasses and augmented reality (AR) technologies and products for the enterprise, medical, defense, and consumer markets. The company’s products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays, and augmented reality, as well as original equipment manufacturer waveguide optical components and display engines.

