OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Sells 4,967 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lessened its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,967 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Brock Ballard sold 12,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $557,324.04. Following the sale, the executive now owns 68,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,068,325.12. The trade was a 15.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

Shares of BSY stock opened at $48.10 on Tuesday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $57.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $370.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

