MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 48,023 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,023 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 28,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STLA. UBS Group cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised Stellantis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stellantis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.49.

Stellantis Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE STLA opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $22.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16.

Stellantis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.5032 per share. This represents a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. Stellantis’s dividend payout ratio is 20.82%.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

