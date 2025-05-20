Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) by 157.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540,491 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Atour Lifestyle worth $23,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATAT. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATAT. UBS Group set a $37.30 target price on shares of Atour Lifestyle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Atour Lifestyle from $35.30 to $36.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Atour Lifestyle stock opened at $30.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.59. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $33.32.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 48.26% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $285.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

