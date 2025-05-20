CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL) CEO Xingjuan Chao Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) CEO Xingjuan Chao sold 25,000 shares of CeriBell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 727,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,332,480.96. This trade represents a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Xingjuan Chao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 23rd, Xingjuan Chao sold 15,628 shares of CeriBell stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $236,139.08.

On Thursday, April 17th, Xingjuan Chao sold 5,700 shares of CeriBell stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $85,614.00.

On Monday, April 21st, Xingjuan Chao sold 3,372 shares of CeriBell stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $50,681.16.

Shares of CBLL opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. CeriBell has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $32.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.32.

CeriBell ( NASDAQ:CBLL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $20.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CeriBell will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CeriBell during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of CeriBell by 7.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 319,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 23,451 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of CeriBell during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CeriBell in the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in CeriBell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,531,000.

CBLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on CeriBell in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of CeriBell in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CeriBell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

