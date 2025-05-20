Man Group plc Purchases New Shares in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 68,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,110,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCFS. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 163.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 50,799 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in FirstCash by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in FirstCash by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in FirstCash by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in FirstCash by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

FirstCash Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $128.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.24 and a 12-month high of $135.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.47.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $836.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.11 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.32%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

