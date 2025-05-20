Delta Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Delta Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 329,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,778 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 269.6% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,247,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,025,000 after purchasing an additional 84,765 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 457,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,642,000 after purchasing an additional 37,659 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 392,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,139,000 after purchasing an additional 53,542 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 124,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average of $23.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.1319 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

