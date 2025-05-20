UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 505,318 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,648,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 505,318 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,125,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Up 0.0%

PLD opened at $110.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.06. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $132.57.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 101.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Prologis to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. BNP Paribas raised Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. CJS Securities reduced their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.42.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

