Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $1.82 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,292 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up 2.0% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 795 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $111.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.35.

Boeing Trading Down 0.3%

BA opened at $205.21 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $209.66. The company has a market cap of $154.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.14.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Boeing news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,513 shares in the company, valued at $7,950,356.13. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,169 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

