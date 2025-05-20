Delta Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 216.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBIT. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $59.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.79. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

