DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stake Lowered by William B. Walkup & Associates Inc.

William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DD. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 43,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,730,000 after purchasing an additional 91,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.15.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $68.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $90.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.35.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently -863.16%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

