Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Has $3.13 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,359,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,615 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,314 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,106,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,010,000 after purchasing an additional 311,671 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,151,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,223,000 after purchasing an additional 601,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,542,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,565,000 after purchasing an additional 154,064 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $173.32 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $182.38. The company has a market cap of $275.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

