iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV) Shares Sold by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.47% of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF by 992.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000.

Shares of XVV opened at $45.74 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.69. The company has a market cap of $391.03 million, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.04.

The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities.

