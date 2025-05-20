Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 15,316 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,225 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,316 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2,178.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Up 1.2%

SMFG stock opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.56. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $94.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.40.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.55 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.