Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $191.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.08 and its 200 day moving average is $192.11. The stock has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $165.45 and a 1-year high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

