UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 98,485 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,708,743 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 98,485 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 0.6% of UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,414,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 4,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 3,919 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,124.26, for a total transaction of $4,405,974.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,227.94. The trade was a 32.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,138.00, for a total value of $339,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,972,180. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,868 shares of company stock valued at $138,483,256 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $1,150.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,102.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $1,191.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $587.04 and a 52 week high of $1,196.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,014.78 and a 200-day moving average of $951.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.