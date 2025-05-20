Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Cuts Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 324,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,932 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises approximately 1.6% of Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $134,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 491.0% during the fourth quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,582,000 after acquiring an additional 43,369 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 141,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,377,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 587.7% in the 4th quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $521.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $433.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.52. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.14 and a 1 year high of $545.43.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.03. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $998.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.00.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

