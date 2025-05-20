Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Acquired by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 417,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after buying an additional 50,888 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1,342.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 13,429 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 59,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 28,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $700,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 62,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $1,447,165.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,333,200.72. This represents a 25.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $4,736,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,912.64. This represents a 74.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 351,879 shares of company stock worth $8,214,815. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1%

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.50. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $26.16.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPRX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

