The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by William B. Walkup & Associates Inc.

William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Travelers Companies makes up about 1.9% of William B. Walkup & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 2,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $274.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.35. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.21 and a 12 month high of $275.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 23.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $259.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $268.00 price objective (down from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.42.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

