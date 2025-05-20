Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 0.9% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 5,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1%

IWD stock opened at $191.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.55. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $163.19 and a 52-week high of $200.42. The firm has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.