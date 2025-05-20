Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 14.6% per year over the last three years.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BSL opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average is $14.27.

About Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

