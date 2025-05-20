iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Purchased by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,340 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $39,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9,893.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,047,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,140 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,542,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,236,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,975,000 after buying an additional 1,210,719 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1,715.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,206,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,028,000 after buying an additional 1,139,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,696,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,163,000 after buying an additional 1,008,975 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.56 on Tuesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.15 and a 12 month high of $100.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.48.

