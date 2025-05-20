Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Shares Sold by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,796 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.9% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradiem LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 99,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 50,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 19,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSJP stock opened at $23.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average of $23.09. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $23.23.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.0952 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

