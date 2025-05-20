Woodson Capital Management LP Has $3.05 Million Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Woodson Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 70.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the period. Deckers Outdoor accounts for about 0.5% of Woodson Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Woodson Capital Management LP’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 449,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,965,000 after buying an additional 235,091 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 29,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 6,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $203,300,000 after acquiring an additional 32,318 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,088,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $225,855,000 after acquiring an additional 108,054 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,568,318.68. This represents a 9.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,978.24. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $231.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE DECK opened at $127.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $93.72 and a 12-month high of $223.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.24.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.