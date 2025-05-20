Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 112 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 947.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after acquiring an additional 97,274 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 183,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,997,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ IEF opened at $93.92 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.08 and a twelve month high of $99.18. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.88.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3134 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.