Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILIGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 5.01%.

Bilibili Trading Down 5.0%

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $31.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.88. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bilibili stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILIFree Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BILI. Barclays upped their price target on Bilibili from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Nomura Securities cut Bilibili from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Bilibili from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

Earnings History for Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

