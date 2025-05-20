Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 5.01%.
Bilibili Trading Down 5.0%
NASDAQ:BILI opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $31.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.88. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.98 and a beta of 0.93.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bilibili stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.
