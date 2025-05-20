Aurrigo International (LON:AURR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aurrigo International (LON:AURRGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (3) (($0.04)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Aurrigo International had a negative net margin of 47.19% and a negative return on equity of 43.23%.

AURR stock opened at GBX 62 ($0.83) on Tuesday. Aurrigo International has a twelve month low of GBX 40.24 ($0.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 104.90 ($1.40). The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of £28.42 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of -1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 53.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 50.79.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.80) price objective on shares of Aurrigo International in a research report on Monday.

Aurrigo is the future of first and last mile transportation for airport baggage/cargo and passenger vehicle applications. Aurrigo’s Self-Driving / autonomous Auto-Dolly, Auto-DollyTug and Auto-Cargo provide airports with a new way to move baggage and cargo around, reducing costs, improving efficiency and decreasing environmental impact and accidents.

Aurrigo’s Self-Driving passenger vehicles provide mobility within urban areas, shopping malls, airports, university campuses, science parks and other areas that are poorly served by traditional transport providers.

