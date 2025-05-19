9,000 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Bought by Triglav Skladi D.O.O.

Triglav Skladi D.O.O. bought a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,988.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $157.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -713.89 and a beta of 1.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.24 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $479.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NET. Baird R W downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cloudflare

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 28,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.07, for a total transaction of $4,640,874.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,580,834.74. The trade was a 8.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $5,284,497.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 597,260 shares of company stock worth $79,553,032. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.