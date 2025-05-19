TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Increases Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TER. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,989,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,928,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,079 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,087,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,828,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,474 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,522,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,718,000 after purchasing an additional 894,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TER shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of Teradyne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.56.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Teradyne stock opened at $82.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.70. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.77 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.30.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $685.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.54 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

