Tabor Asset Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Tabor Asset Management LP decreased its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,001 shares during the period. Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in AutoNation by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra Research raised AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AutoNation from $194.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on AutoNation from $212.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AutoNation from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

AN stock opened at $190.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.21. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.33 and a 1-year high of $198.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.00.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

