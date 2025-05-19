3,720 Shares in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Acquired by Texas Bank & Trust Co

Texas Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,720 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 151.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 31,219 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at $2,291,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $113.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Celestica Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $144.27. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Celestica had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Celestica’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLS shares. Cibc World Mkts raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus dropped their price target on Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. CIBC dropped their price target on Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on Celestica from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Celestica from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.55.

About Celestica

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

