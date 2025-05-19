Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 281.2% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Post by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Post by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Post Trading Up 1.3%

POST opened at $111.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.50. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.70 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Post

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.23. Post had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $229,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,631.19. The trade was a 18.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 5,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $572,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,782,364.50. This trade represents a 9.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,157 shares of company stock worth $3,139,361. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POST shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Post from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Post presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.20.

Post Company Profile

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

