Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Tairen Capital Ltd

Tairen Capital Ltd cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Intel stock opened at $21.66 on Monday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $37.16. The company has a market cap of $94.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intel

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.