Strive Asset Management LLC Takes $618,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 23,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Bernstein Bank increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $108.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.98 and a 200-day moving average of $110.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

