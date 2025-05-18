Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 4,065 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH cut its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 59.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,323,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,501,000 after buying an additional 317,502 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in DoorDash by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,153,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,160 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,749,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,781,000 after acquiring an additional 949,414 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,654,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,866 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,558,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,198,000 after acquiring an additional 86,667 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $284,423.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,584.10. This trade represents a 8.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 15,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.11, for a total value of $3,102,063.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 351,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,840,596.70. The trade was a 4.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,573 shares of company stock valued at $30,407,073 over the last 90 days. 5.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DASH opened at $202.00 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.32 and a 1-year high of $215.25. The company has a market capitalization of $84.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 748.15 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.33.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. DoorDash had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DASH. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on DoorDash from $165.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, April 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.97.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

