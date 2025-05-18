Stonebrook Private Inc. Sells 926 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Stonebrook Private Inc. cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $2,867,193,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $660,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461,609 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,265.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,017,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $364,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889,739 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,155,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,072,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,432,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,866 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $117.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $187.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.91.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. DZ Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.10.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

