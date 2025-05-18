State of Wyoming Has $1.94 Million Holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,230 shares during the period. MiMedx Group comprises 0.2% of State of Wyoming’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. State of Wyoming owned 0.14% of MiMedx Group worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MiMedx Group

In other news, insider Kimberly Maersk-Moller sold 4,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $32,396.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,496.04. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 81,446 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $635,278.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 494,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,237.20. This represents a 14.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,018 shares of company stock worth $1,130,312 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDXG opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $10.14.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $88.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.32 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MiMedx Group Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

